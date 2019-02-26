Thomson Reuters reports higher revenues, sees growth this year

TORONTO (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters on Tuesday reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, stripping out the impact of currency, helped by higher sales at its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.

FILE PHOTO: Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith speaks during the Thomson Reuters Corp. annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

The news and information provider reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with $1.41 billion a year ago. That was just short of the average analysts forecast of $1.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Earnings excluding special items were 20 cents per share, down from 22 cents per share a year ago. It was not immediately clear whether that was directly comparable to the 6-cent consensus estimate.

Thomson Reuters sold a 55-percent stake in its Financial & Risk (F&R) unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP last October in a deal that valued the unit, now a standalone business called Refinitiv, at about $20 billion.

Legal and Tax & Accounting are the company’s two biggest units following the F&R deal.

Excluding exchange rate effects, Legal revenue rose by 4 percent during the quarter to $599 million. Tax & Accounting sales rose by 8 percent to $248 million. Sales to corporate clients rose by 7 percent to $315 million.

The company has retained a 45-percent stake in Refinitiv, which sells data and news primarily to financial customers. Under the agreement with Blackstone, Refinitiv will make minimum annual payments of $325 million to Reuters over 30 years, adjusted for inflation, to secure access to its news service, equal to almost $10 billion in all.

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada’s Thomson family, is the parent of Reuters News. Revenue from Reuters News more than doubled to $155 million, reflecting a first-time contribution from the Refinitiv deal.

For 2018 as a whole, Thomson Reuters reported overall revenue growth of 4 percent. Revenues excluding the impact of the Blackstone deal rose by 2.5 percent.

For 2019, the company is forecasting organic revenue growth of 3 to 3.5 percent. For 2020, it expects revenue growth of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent, in line with guidance it gave last December.