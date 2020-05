FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. networks giant Cisco Systems is seen at their headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) has agreed to acquire privately held software maker ThousandEyes Inc, the network gear maker said on Thursday.

The deal is worth nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources.