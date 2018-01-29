FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 7:51 AM / in 8 hours

Britain's Relx to pay 580 million pounds for digital identity group ThreatMetrix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European information and analytics provider Relx has agreed to pay 580 million pounds ($819 million) in cash to buy ThreatMetrix which analyses over 100 million transactions per day to hunt for cases of fraud.

The company, one of the largest repositories of online digital identities in the world, will become part of Relx’s Risk & Business Analytics, which operates under the LexisNexis Risk Solutions brand to spot fraud.

”The acquisition is in line with our organic growth driven strategy, supported by acquisitions of targeted data sets and analytics that are natural additions to our existing business,” Risk & Business Analytics CEO Mark Kelsey said on Monday.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
