Business News
January 24, 2020 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish Airlines sees moderate increase in passenger numbers in 2020

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane TC-JVV taxies to take-off in Riga International Airport, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Turkish Airlines sees a total of 78-80 million passenger in 2020, marking a moderate increase from 74.3 million last year, the flagship carrier said on Friday, boosting its shares prices.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turkish Airlines said it sees a load factor of 81-82%, around the same level of 81.6% in 2019. It forecast an EBITDAR margin of 23-25% and a consolidated sales revenue of $14.5-14.8 billion for 2020.

The airlines’ shares rose some 2.5% at Friday’s open, following the release of the forecasts.

Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below