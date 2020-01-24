Turkish Airlines sees moderate increase in passenger numbers in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane TC-JVV taxies to take-off in Riga International Airport, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Turkish Airlines sees a total of 78-80 million passenger in 2020, marking a moderate increase from 74.3 million last year, the flagship carrier said on Friday, boosting its shares prices.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turkish Airlines said it sees a load factor of 81-82%, around the same level of 81.6% in 2019. It forecast an EBITDAR margin of 23-25% and a consolidated sales revenue of $14.5-14.8 billion for 2020.

The airlines’ shares rose some 2.5% at Friday’s open, following the release of the forecasts.