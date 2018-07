DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) will embark upon a planned refinement of its strategy only after a new chief executive is named, the company’s management board wrote to employees on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

“Until then, we will continue to run the group on the strategic path agreed with the supervisory board,” the management board wrote in the note that was reviewed by Reuters.