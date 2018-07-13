Thyssenkrupp names finance chief Kerkhoff as interim CEO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp named Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff as interim CEO on Friday while the supervisory board searches for a replacement for Heinrich Hiesinger, who resigned a week ago.

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG Heinrich Hiesinger and CFO Guido Kerkhoff (R) talk during the annual news conference at their headquarters in Essen December11, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

Hiesinger quit after failing to win unanimous shareholder backing for a deal to create a steel joint venture with India’s Tata Steel, while activist investors are campaigning to restructure the industrial group.

Activist investor Cevian Capital, which holds an 18 percent stake, and peers Elliott have called for an across-the-board strategy review at the Essen-based industrial conglomerate which makes everything from submarines to elevators.

FILE PHOTO: A sunflower is seen in front of the ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

They are at odds with the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation, which owns a 21 percent stake and represents the legacy of the company’s late owner.

The Krupp foundation’s board was due to meet on Friday after facing criticism from labor leaders that it had let down Hiesinger by failing to back him in the wrangling over strategy that preceded his resignation.

The prime minister of the German state where Thyssenkrupp is based, Armin Laschet, is a member of the foundation’s board.

On Thursday, Laschet backed company Chairman Ulrich Lehner in rejecting the possibility that the company be broken up.