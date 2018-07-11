FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 8:30 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Thyssenkrupp to pick CFO Kerkhoff as interim CEO: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp will likely agree on finance chief Guido Kerkhoff as interim chief executive this week, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

The supervisory board on Friday accepted the sudden resignation of chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger, who had led Thyssenkrupp since January 2011, just days after he sealed a steel joint venture deal with Tata Steel.

Thyssenkrupp said the remaining management board, comprising Guido Kerkhoff, Oliver Burkhard and Donatus Kaufmann, would lead the group without a CEO for the time being.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Kerkhoff joined Thyssenkrupp from Deutsche Telekom in 2011.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely

