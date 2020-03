FILE PHOTO: German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG CEO Martina Merz speaks during the annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, Germany, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Martina Merz, who took over as interim chief executive of Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), will remain in the job until 2023, the group said on Friday, effectively preventing another leadership vacuum at the stricken conglomerate.

Finance chief Johannes Dietsch will resign and be replaced by Klaus Keysberg, already a member of the management board.