FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
August 16, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cevian may seek second Thyssenkrupp board seat: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Investor Cevian would like a second supervisory board seat at German engineering group Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) to help push for restructuring measures but will first focus on the search for a CEO and chairman, sources close to the shareholder said.

Thyssenkrupp’s second-largest shareholder may push for a second representative on the non-executive board by next January’s annual meeting to better reflect its ownership, the two sources said.

Cevian and Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

The Swedish investor, which has repeatedly called for a broader restructuring of the sprawling steel-to-submarines conglomerate, holds an 18 percent stake in Thyssenkrupp.

The Krupp foundation, meanwhile, holds a 21 percent stake and is represented by two directors on the company’s board.

Board representation could be brought on to the agenda once the more urgent leadership crisis is overcome and a replacement for interim CEO Guido Kerkhoff is found and the vacant chairman position is filled permanently, the sources said.

Daily Boersen-Zeitung earlier on Thursday cited sources close to the board as saying that Cevian was seeking to win a second board seat at the annual meeting in January.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.