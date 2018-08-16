Cevian may seek second Thyssenkrupp board seat: sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Investor Cevian would like a second supervisory board seat at German engineering group Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) to help push for restructuring measures but will first focus on the search for a CEO and chairman, sources close to the shareholder said.

Thyssenkrupp’s second-largest shareholder may push for a second representative on the non-executive board by next January’s annual meeting to better reflect its ownership, the two sources said.

Cevian and Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

The Swedish investor, which has repeatedly called for a broader restructuring of the sprawling steel-to-submarines conglomerate, holds an 18 percent stake in Thyssenkrupp.

The Krupp foundation, meanwhile, holds a 21 percent stake and is represented by two directors on the company’s board.

Board representation could be brought on to the agenda once the more urgent leadership crisis is overcome and a replacement for interim CEO Guido Kerkhoff is found and the vacant chairman position is filled permanently, the sources said.

Daily Boersen-Zeitung earlier on Thursday cited sources close to the board as saying that Cevian was seeking to win a second board seat at the annual meeting in January.