Thyssen names former Evonik CFO to board, Merz to be chairwoman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is to appoint former Evonik finance chief Wolfgang Colberg to its supervisory board, the German steel-to-submarines conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Incoming board member Martina Merz will be proposed to the supervisory board as candidate for the supervisory board chair, the company said in a statement, confirming a Reuters report.

Shareholders will be asked to confirm both Colberg’s and Merz’s appointment at Thyssenkrupp’s Annual General Meeting on Feb. 1, 2019.

Merz, who would be the first woman to take the post, was appointed as a supervisory board member last month.

She would become chairwoman at a pivotal time for the German industrial conglomerate, which in September announced a move to split in two following years of shareholder pressure that led to the resignation of both its CEO and chairman.

Merz will take over the chair from Bernhard Pellens, who has been looking after the job on an interim basis and is planning to focus on his job as chairman of the audit committee again.

A former chief executive of Dutch firm Chassis Brakes International, Merz is currently chairwoman of automotive supplier SAF Holland and sits on the supervisory board of Deutsche Lufthansa.

She is also a member of the board of directors of truck maker Volvo, Belgium’s NV Bekaert SA and French roofing business Imerys SA.

Colberg has been an industrial partner at buyout group CVC in Frankfurt since 2013, after helping list Evonik as CFO of the chemicals group, which used to be owned by CVC.

Outgoing Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber, who had been a candidate to be Thyssenkrupp’s next chairman, failed to win the backing of labor representatives to join the board last month.