Thyssenkrupp steps up efforts to sell Industrial Solutions unit: FT

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen at the gate to Haus Rheinberg, a villa used for seminars in the valley of the small stream Wisper that confluents with the Europe's largest waterway Rhine near Lorch, Germany, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE) has stepped up efforts to sell its Industrial Solutions unit, which builds plants and industrial sites, the Financial Times newspaper reported on.ft.com/2uCjbc5 on Sunday.

China’s state-owned companies are expected to be among the parties interested in buying the unit, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FT said bankers had sounded out potential buyers over the past few weeks.

The report comes a couple of days after Der Spiegel magazine reported Thyssenkrupp was considering reviving plans for a steel merger with smaller German peer Salzgitter (SZGG.DE).

Thyssenkrupp said it had no comment on the FT report.