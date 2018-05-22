Elliott poised to take stake in Thyssenkrupp: source

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott is close to taking a stake in German technology and industrials group Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), a source familiar with the matter said, in a move likely to put more pressure on management to restructure the conglomerate.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steel-to-elevators group ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Essen, Germany, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Shares were up 6.5 percent on the news after rising as much as 8.5 percent, making them the biggest gainers in Germany's blue-chip index .GDAXI, which was up 0.6 percent.

Thyssenkrupp and Elliott both declined to comment.

Thyssenkrupp, still in the process of inking a deal with Tata Steel (TISC.NS) to create a European steel joint venture, has come under increasing pressure to restructure more aggressively, most notably from major shareholder Cevian.

Thyssenkrupp has pledged to refine its strategy after the planned signing of the joint venture deal, with investors widely expecting a sale of the group’s Materials Services unit, its largest by sales.

The news about Elliott joining the fray, first reported by Bloomberg, is certain to add to the pressure and is in line with the U.S. hedge fund’s current push to press for break-ups and management changes on the continent.

Earlier this month, a fund backed by Elliott called for a special auditor at energy group Uniper (UN01.DE) to investigate whether its management sought to block a sale of a major stake in it still held by former parent E.ON (EONGn.DE).