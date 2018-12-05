Thyssenkrupp's top shareholder appoints ex-Volkswagen CEO

FILE PHOTO: Former Volkswagen head and former CEO of German luxury carmaker BMW, Bernd Pischetsrieder arrives at a courtroom in Munich before the start of his trial October 24, 2011. Pischetsrieder is accused of tax evasion. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen and Halbach Foundation, Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) top shareholder, has appointed former Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Bernd Pischetsrieder as a member of its board of trustees, it said on Wednesday.

Pischetsrieder, who served as Volkswagen’s CEO from 2002 to 2006, also chairs the supervisory board of reinsurer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) and is a member of the supervisory board at carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE), the foundation said.