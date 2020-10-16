Liberty Steel eyes synergies in planned Thyssenkrupp steel deal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Liberty Steel CEO Sanjeev Gupta sees synergy potential in his planned attempt to take over the steel division of Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, he told reporters after confirming a non-binding bid had been made.
“I am convinced that steel belongs in private hands,” he said, not putting a number on the level of synergies he expects, but adding that steel as a cyclical business needed time.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt
