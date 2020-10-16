Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Liberty Steel makes non-binding offer for Thyssenkrupp steel unit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt's main railways station in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Privately-held Liberty Steel has made a non-binding offer for the steel unit of German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, the group said on Friday.

“Liberty Steel is convinced that a combination with Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe can be the right answer from an economic, social, and environmental perspective,” the group said in a statement.

No financial details were disclosed.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Caroline Copley

