Liberty Steel makes non-binding offer for Thyssenkrupp steel unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Privately-held Liberty Steel has made a non-binding offer for the steel unit of German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, the group said on Friday.
“Liberty Steel is convinced that a combination with Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe can be the right answer from an economic, social, and environmental perspective,” the group said in a statement.
No financial details were disclosed.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Caroline Copley
