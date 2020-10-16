Liberty Steel makes non-binding bid for Thyssenkrupp steel unit

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Liberty Steel, founded by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, on Friday said it had made a non-binding offer for Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE steel unit, boosting shares in the conglomerate and setting off a new wave of consolidation in the steel sector.

FILE PHOTO: A crane lifts up a steel coil at the storage and distribution facility of the steel plant of German steel maker ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay//File Photo

A deal would combine the continent's fourth- and second-largest steelmakers after a planned joint venture between Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel TISC.NS was blocked in 2019.

“Liberty Steel is convinced that a combination with Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe can be the right answer from an economic, social, and environmental perspective,” it said in a statement, without disclosing financial details.

Thyssenkrupp shares surged as much as 23%, and the Essen-based company said it would carefully study the offer even as it continues talks with other potential partners.

Liberty said it was open to intensifying talks to explore making a binding offer for the unit. Germany’s most powerful union IG Metall has, however, opposed a potential bid, fearing it could lead to painful job cuts.

A sale of the steel business would mark a radical change in Thyssenkrupp’s composition and structure, following the divestment of its elevators business earlier this year.

Formed by Gupta last year, privately held Liberty Steel is a unit of Britain-based conglomerate GFG and comprises all of his family’s steel activities, with a view to a potential listing.

It has been on a European buying spree, most recently in France, where it acquired the Hayange business previously owned by British Steel.

In Europe, Liberty has 13 million tonnes of annual capacity, 72% of its total, and employs 17,000, compared with about 27,000 steelworkers at Thyssenkrupp.

A person familiar with the matter said Liberty was being advised by a consortium of banks led by Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

Its interest comes amid planned protests by steel workers to put more pressure on the government to bail out Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit, which made a nine-month operating loss of 700 million euros ($819 million).

A trader said the bid had “strong potential after a disastrous performance of the shares mirroring corporate chaos”.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz said this week the company would consider all options for the unit, including selling a stake to the German government.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has so far opposed the idea, instead favouring support payments to help the industry transition to hydrogen-based steel production.

Thyssenkrupp is also exploring tie-ups with Germany's Salzgitter SZGG.DE, Sweden's SSAB SSABa.ST and Tata once again, sources have told Reuters.