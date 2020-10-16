IG Metall union opposes potential Liberty Steel takeover of Thyssenkrupp's steel unit

FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of ThyssenKrupp stands amid sparks of raw iron coming from a blast furnace at a ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg, western Germany, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - The German IG Metall union rejects a potential takeover of Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE steel unit by Liberty Steel Group as it could lead to job losses and a breakup of the German company, its North Rhine-Westphalian regional leader told Reuters.

“This is exactly what we warned about,” Knut Giesler said. “Politicians must act now.”

The privately-held Liberty Steel Group is set to make a bid for Thyssenkrupp’s ailing steel unit as soon as Friday, a source close to the process told Reuters on Thursday.