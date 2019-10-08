Thyssenkrupp to open data room in elevator auction soon: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen at the gate to Haus Rheinberg, a villa used for seminars in the valley of the small stream Wisper that confluents with the Europe's largest waterway Rhine near Lorch, Germany, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

TOKYO/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) plans to give potential bidders access to the data room of its elevator division in the coming days, three people familiar with the matter said, as one of Europe’s biggest M&A deals of the year is picking up pace.

Japan’s Hitachi (6501.T) is working with investment bank Barclays (BARC.L) to explore a bid for the unit, which is valued anywhere between 12 billion to 17 billion euros ($13.2-$18.7 billion), the people said.

Apart from Hitachi, access will be granted to Finland’s Kone (KNEBV.HE), Blackstone (BX.N), CVC [CVC.UL] and Carlyle (CG.O) as well as a consortium consisting of Advent, Cinven [CINV.UL] and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, they added.

All parties declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.