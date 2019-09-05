Kone could partner up for Thyssenkrupp elevator bid: sources

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone (KNEBV.HE) is considering teaming up with a partner to help pull off a bid for Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) elevator business, three people familiar with the matter said.

Kone, which analysts say would be a good strategic fit for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division, could mitigate antitrust risks by selling assets in a potential deal to a partner in a consortium, one of the people said.

Kone declined to comment.