Kone working with Hengeler Mueller in Thyssenkrupp elevator deal: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone (KNEBV.HE) has hired German law firm Hengeler Mueller ahead of a planned takeover of Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) elevator division, two people familiar with the matter said.

The move underscores Kone’s strategic interest in the business, which analysts say could be worth as much as 17 billion euros ($19 billion) and which Thyssenkrupp has put up for sale as part of a broader restructuring.

Kone and Hengeler Mueller both declined to comment.