Deals
February 21, 2020 / 4:40 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

RAG foundation wants 'significant minority stake' in Thyssen's lift unit: report

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s RAG foundation wants to buy a “significant minority stake” in Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) elevator division and could finance it without selling its Evonik (EVKn.DE) shares or stakes in other firms, a newspaper cited head Bernd Toenjes as saying.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Toenjes as saying he would like Thyssenkrupp to keep a stake in its elevator division. The foundation is the top shareholder of German chemicals group Evonik.

Earlier this month, RAG told Reuters it was part of a bidding consortium which includes private equity firm Advent, Cinven [CINV.UL] and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

On Thursday Reuters reported that Thyssenkrupp is nearing a full sale of its elevator division, with three people familiar with the matter saying this would secure the highest valuation of about 16 billion euros ($17.38 billion)to help the company pay down debt.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Edward Taylor and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below