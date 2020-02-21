RAG foundation wants 'significant minority stake' in Thyssen's lift unit: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s RAG foundation wants to buy a “significant minority stake” in Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) elevator division and could finance it without selling its Evonik (EVKn.DE) shares or stakes in other firms, a newspaper cited head Bernd Toenjes as saying.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Toenjes as saying he would like Thyssenkrupp to keep a stake in its elevator division. The foundation is the top shareholder of German chemicals group Evonik.

Earlier this month, RAG told Reuters it was part of a bidding consortium which includes private equity firm Advent, Cinven [CINV.UL] and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

On Thursday Reuters reported that Thyssenkrupp is nearing a full sale of its elevator division, with three people familiar with the matter saying this would secure the highest valuation of about 16 billion euros ($17.38 billion)to help the company pay down debt.