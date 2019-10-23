Thyssenkrupp should keep high stake in elevator unit: foundation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) should aim to keep a sizeable stake in its elevator unit, which it is trying to sell or list, in order to remain able to pay dividends in the future, its top shareholder said.

“The board now has to review and think through all options and also take into account how proceeds could be used,” Ursula Gather, who heads the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation, told Rheinische Post newspaper.

“With regard to dividend payouts it would certainly be best to keep a stake in Elevator, the profitable business, that is as high as possible,” she added.