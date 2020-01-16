RAG to pay less than $1.1 billion in Thyssenkrupp elevator bid: sources

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - The RAG Stiftung will likely pay less than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as part of a consortium it has joined to bid for the elevator division of Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), two people familiar with the matter said.
This will give RAG, a foundation tasked with bearing the costs for the country’s exit from hard coal mining, a minor role in the consortium led by private equity firms Advent and Cinven [CINV.UL], the people said.
A RAG spokeswoman declined to comment.
Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa