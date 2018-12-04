Keysberg becomes CEO of Thyssenkrupp's materials trading unit

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Klaus Keysberg, finance chief of Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) materials trading unit, will become the division’s boss from next year, the company said on Tuesday.

Keysberg will succeed the unit’s current Chief Executive Joachim Limberg, whose retirement had been previously announced by the company, on Jan. 1.

Thyssenkrupp Materials Services will form the heart of Thyssenkrupp following a planned spin-off of its capital goods businesses: elevators, car parts and plant engineering.