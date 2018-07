BERLIN (Reuters) - The structure of German submarines-to-lifts conglomerate ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) is a commercial matter, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

The company’s chairman and chief executive both resigned this month following pressure from activist shareholders demanding a restructuring of the conglomerate.

“In the end it is a commercial decision,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.