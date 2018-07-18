FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 18, 2018 / 9:24 AM / in an hour

Keep ThyssenKrupp whole, German minister urges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said he was increasingly concerned about the situation at submarines-to-elevators conglomerate ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) after it lost its top officials under pressure from shareholders to restructure.

FILE PHOTO: German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We are following the situation at ThyssenKrupp intensively and with growing concern,” he told Reuters on Wednesday, urging managers to preserve the company as a whole and preserve jobs in Germany.

“All concerned should work together to strengthen ThyssenKrupp as a significant company in the German business world, thereby sparing jobs,” he added.

The company’s chairman and chief executive both resigned this month following pressure from activist shareholders demanding a restructuring of the conglomerate. Potential bidders for parts of the company include Tata Steel (TISC.NS) and lift-maker Kone (KNEBV.HE).

Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.