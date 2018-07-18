Keep ThyssenKrupp whole, German minister urges

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said he was increasingly concerned about the situation at submarines-to-elevators conglomerate ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) after it lost its top officials under pressure from shareholders to restructure.

FILE PHOTO: German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We are following the situation at ThyssenKrupp intensively and with growing concern,” he told Reuters on Wednesday, urging managers to preserve the company as a whole and preserve jobs in Germany.

“All concerned should work together to strengthen ThyssenKrupp as a significant company in the German business world, thereby sparing jobs,” he added.

The company’s chairman and chief executive both resigned this month following pressure from activist shareholders demanding a restructuring of the conglomerate. Potential bidders for parts of the company include Tata Steel (TISC.NS) and lift-maker Kone (KNEBV.HE).