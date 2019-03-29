Thyssenkrupp, Embraer to build four ships for Brazil's navy

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen close to the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela RehlE/File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Brazil’s navy has selected German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp and domestic aircraft maker Embraer to build four corvettes, Thyssenkrupp said on Friday.

“We are very honored by the Brazilian Navy to entrust us with the mission to build the Tamandaré Corvettes Class,” Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems Chief Executive Rolf Wirtz said in a statement.

Thyssenkrupp did not disclose the value of the contract.