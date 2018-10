FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) as advisors in a planned spin-off of its capital goods business, a spokesman for Thyssenkrupp said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen close to the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Law firm Linklaters will serve as legal advisor, the spokesman said in e-mailed comments.