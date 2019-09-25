Thyssenkrupp works council wants faster strategy implementation

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) must implement its strategy faster and more consistently following the planned replacement of current Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff, the head of the company’s works council said.

Dirk Sievers, who also sits on Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board, also said labor representatives would work together constructively with Chairwoman Martina Merz, who has been proposed to take over as CEO on an interim basis.