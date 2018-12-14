Thyssenkrupp proposes former Bayer finance chief as CFO

FILE PHOTO: Johannes Dietsch, CFO of German drugmaker Bayer AG, is listening to journalists' questions during the annual results news conference in Leverkusen, Germany February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) on Friday said it would propose to appoint former Bayer (BAYGn.DE) finance chief Johannes Dietsch as chief financial officer, continuing to fill numerous vacant jobs that have been left unfilled following months of crisis.

Thyssenkrupp is undergoing one of its largest ever restructuring processes, which involves the spin-off of its capital goods businesses, capping a tumultuous summer that caused the group’s CEO and chairman to resign.

“He brings exactly the skills and experience needed to manage the separation process at Thyssenkrupp together with the current members of the Board,” Thyssenkrupp Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Pellens said in a statement.