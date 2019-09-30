Business News
September 30, 2019 / 2:43 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Thyssenkrupp labor boss says aim is to keep majority in elevator

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) should aim to keep a majority in its prized elevator division as part of current efforts to sell it, a leading labor representative said on Monday.

Knut Giesler, vice chairman of Thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology and head of the IG Metall union in North Rhine-Westphalia state, where Thyssenkrupp is based, also said that any proceeds from a sale had to stay within the group.

“The company needs liquidity to restructure and to invest in future technologies,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz

