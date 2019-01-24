Elliott expresses doubts over Thyssenkrupp split: source

A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist fund Elliott has expressed doubts over Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) plans to split in two in a letter sent to the conglomerate’s chief executive last month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“We have our doubts whether the proposal has the desired positive effects,” Elliott said in the letter, the person said.

Elliott was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Manager Magazin first reported about the letter’s existence.