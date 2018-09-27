FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 27, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Thyssenkrupp mulls separation of major businesses - sources

Christoph Steitz, Tom Käckenhoff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) is considering a major overhaul which involves a separation of individual business units, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen close to the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

The group which makes elevators, submarines, industrial plants and automotive components, has been under pressure to simplify its sprawling conglomerate structure, and could make a decision on the matter as soon as this week, the people said.

No formal decision has been reached, and talks could still fall apart, the sources said.

Shares in the group rose by more than 5 percent on the news to hit a seven-week high. Shares in Finland’s Kone (KNEBV.HE), which has been considered a potential partner or suitor of Thyssenkrupp’s elevator business, also jumped on the news.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

The group has been in crisis-mode ever since the sudden departure of both its Chief Executive and Chairman in July, bowing to pressure from shareholders that have long demanded a significant improvement in the group’s operating performance.

Thyssenkrupp has in the past said it wants to focus on strengthening its capital goods business, which comprises elevators, car parts and plant engineering.

Thyssen’s strategy evaluation comes as rival conglomerates including Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and General Electric (GE.N) are slimming down their businesses.

Editing by Edward Taylor and Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.