Thyssenkrupp elevator profit margin up in first quarter: CFO

FILE PHOTO: Elevators are seen at the Thyssenkrupp headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The profit margin of Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) elevator division rose to more than 10.6% in the first quarter of its current fiscal year, its chief financial officer said during a capital markets day on Wednesday.

The adjusted operating profit margin was higher in the first three months of the 2019/20 fiscal year when compared to the same period last year, Ercan Keles said. Last year, the margin stood at 10.6% for the period.