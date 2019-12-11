December 11, 2019 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Thyssenkrupp elevator profit margin up in first quarter: CFO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Elevators are seen at the Thyssenkrupp headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The profit margin of Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) elevator division rose to more than 10.6% in the first quarter of its current fiscal year, its chief financial officer said during a capital markets day on Wednesday.

The adjusted operating profit margin was higher in the first three months of the 2019/20 fiscal year when compared to the same period last year, Ercan Keles said. Last year, the margin stood at 10.6% for the period.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below