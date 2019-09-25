Thyssenkrupp No.1 investor says it fully supports Chairwoman Merz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation, Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) top shareholder with two seats on its supervisory board, on Wednesday said it fully supports chairwoman Martina Merz who is set to become the conglomerate’s interim chief executive.

“We have taken note of the ad-hoc release. Further decisions are a matter for the Supervisory Board. Martina Merz has the full confidence of the Foundation,” it said in e-mailed comments.

Thyssenkrupp late on Tuesday said it would seek talks with current CEO Guido Kerkhoff to terminate his contract. [nL5N26F6W5]