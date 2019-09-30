Krupp Foundation backs Merz, remains convinced of Thyssenkrupp

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) top shareholder on Monday welcomed the appointment of Martina Merz as new chief executive from Oct. 1, saying it was aware of the challenges the conglomerate faces and continues to support it.

“Against this background, it sees itself all the more as a reliable anchor shareholder, just as it has also supported the recently low-dividend and even the two dividendless business years in the interest of the company,” the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation said.