Brookfield, Temasek team up for Thyssenkrupp elevator bid: sources

FILE PHOTO: Elevators are seen at the Thyssenkrupp headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) has teamed up with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] in the auction for Thyssenkrupp’s prized elevator division, two people familiar with the matter said.

The tie-up creates another powerful private equity consortium for the 15 billion euro ($16.6 billion) asset, which Thyssenkrupp plans to sell or list, ahead of a Jan. 13 deadline for binding bids.

Brookfield and Temasek both declined to comment.