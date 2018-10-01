FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Thyssenkrupp to quickly exit industrials spin-off after split

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) is to quickly sell a minority stake it will own in the capital goods business due to be spun off, the conglomerate’s chief executive told analysts on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

The elevators-to-submarines group last week unveiled plans to split its elevators, car parts and plant engineering units into Thyssenkrupp Industrials.

The remaining business, to be renamed Thyssenkrupp Materials, will initially hold a minority stake in the new entity but plans to sell all of it.

“The sooner the better,” Guido Kerkhoff said, adding that Thyssenkrupp Materials would sell at the highest possible price as soon as the market could absorb it.

The corporate split still requires shareholder approval, which is expected by early 2019.

“Thyssenkrupp Materials is sustainable without the stake in Thyssenkrupp Industrials,” Kerkhoff, who was given a five-year contract as chief executive on Sunday, said.

The move bears similarity to E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) spin-off of Uniper (UN01.DE), in which the German utility kept a minority stake which it said could be sold on the open market. It was ultimately acquired by Finnish peer Fortum (FORTUM.HE).

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin and Maria Sheahan

