Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit moves to boost margins ahead of sale

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit, which has been put up for sale by the ailing conglomerate, will cut costs, add lucrative service contracts and boost factory efficiency in a bid to raise margins and increase its appeal to potential buyers.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thyssenkrupp is seen near elevators in its headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

By far Thyssenkrupp’s most profitable division, Elevator will be either sold or listed in a bid to repair the group’s balance sheet, which has suffered from ill-fated investments, numerous profit warnings and rising pension liabilities.

The division, the world’s fourth-largest maker of elevators and escalators, is targeting an adjusted operating profit margin of 11.5-13.0% in the 2020/21 fiscal year, compared with 11.4% in 2018/19, it said during a capital markets day.

That would close or narrow the gap with larger rivals Otis, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), Switzerland’s Schindler (SCHP.S) and Finland’s Kone (KNEBV.HE), whose comparable margins stand at between 11.5-15.3%.

The market for elevators and escalators, worth about 50 billion euros ($55 billion) a year, is expected to grow by more than 3% annually until 2024, Thyssenkrupp said, driven by the growing population in large metropolitan areas around the world.

“As one of the world’s leading suppliers with a strong focus on the service business, we believe Thyssenkrupp Elevator is in an excellent position to benefit sustainably from this expanding market,” Peter Walker, the division’s CEO, said.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp were up 0.2% at 0934 GMT.

Elevator could fetch as much as 17 billion euros if sold in its entirety, according to analyst estimates. Binding bids for the division are due by mid-January, two people familiar with the matter said.

Measures to boost the division’s margins include administrative cost cuts totaling 80 million euros over the next three years, Thyssenkrupp said, adding that production sites in North America and Europe also needed to be made more efficient.

The group is also banking on the 1.4 million lift and elevator units it maintains, of which 30-40% are third-party owned, providing a predictable stream of revenue that it says shields it from cyclical downturns in the economy.

In North America, its most important market, service contracts account for about half of its revenues, according to industry sources. In Europe and Asia, that share is 50-60% and 20-25%, respectively.

“We have defined specific levers how to drive the profitability of our business. Now it’s on us to execute on this plan,” Walker said.