FILE PHOTO: ThyssenKrupp AG Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Johannes Dietsch is seen during the annual news conference of Thyssenkrupp at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A sale of Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) elevator division is currently in focus, the group’s finance chief said on Thursday, adding an ongoing auction was “very competitive”.

Speaking to journalists after releasing first-quarter results, Johannes Dietsch said a listing still remained an option for the unit, adding the group would make decisions quickly as the process is in its final stages.