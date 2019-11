ThyssenKrupp AG Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Johannes Dietsch is seen during the annual news conference of Thyssenkrupp at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) elevator division has drawn indicative bids from more than one strategic suitor, its Chief Financial Officer Johannes Dietsch said on Thursday, not elaborating further.

Sources had previously said that Finland’s Kone (KNEBV.HE), which has teamed up with private equity firm CVC [CVC.UL], remained as the only strategic player in the race.