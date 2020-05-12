Thyssenkrupp in informal talks about warship unit consolidation

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt's main railways station in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) is in informal talks about consolidation in the shipbuilding sector, its finance chief said on Tuesday, responding to speculation that the group might sell parts of its Marine Systems (TKMS) unit or merge it with rivals German Naval Yards and Luerssen.

Klaus Keysberg told analysts that Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems was always open to talks, but declined to provide further information about the state of the discussions.