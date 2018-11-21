Thyssenkrupp CEO aims to plug outstanding vacancies soon

Guido Kerkhoff, Chief Executive of Thyssenkrupp AG, poses before the annual news conference of Thyssenkrupp in front of the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) aims to fill a number of vacancies, including that of finance chief, in the foreseeable future, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff said at the group’s annual press conference on Wednesday.

The group is also looking to fill the last vacant position on its supervisory board after failing to appoint outgoing Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber late on Tuesday.

The group is also looking for a new CEO for its prized elevator division and hopes to conclude the search process before Christmas.