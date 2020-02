Thyssenkrupp's first-quarter profit drops as steel becomes new problem child

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen outside the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp posted a 77% drop in adjusted operating profit in the first quarter, blaming a weak automotive market while its steel division, part of the group’s core following a planned divestment of its elevator business, swung to a loss.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 50 million euros ($54.35 million), the group said on Thursday. “The latest figures are not great,” CEO Martina Merz said, adding that restructuring efforts were ongoing.

She added that a decision on how to divest its prized elevator division, which will effectively fund the conglomerate’s turnaround, was imminent. Bidders value the unit at 16-17 billion euros.

Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit posted an adjusted operating loss of 164 million euros in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 38 million in the same period last year, blaming a “significant drop in demand from the auto industry”.

Following the sale or listing of elevator, steel, along with materials trading, will form the core of Thyssenkrupp, raising concerns about how much investment is needed to get the unit, Europe’s second-largest steelmaker, back on track.