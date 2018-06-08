Sale of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems was discussed in past: memo

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) has considered a sale of its shipbuilding unit Marine Systems in the past, the subsidiary’s management said in a internal note to staff obtained by Reuters.

The memo came after a source told Reuters on Thursday that Thyssenkrupp was examining a full or partial exit from its naval vessel business, which forms part of Marine Systems.

“There is the matter of whether Thyssenkrupp AG is planning a sale of Marine Systems. That was discussed at some point in the past. However, it is day-to-day business of any corporation to constantly review its portfolio of businesses,” the staff note said.

A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp confirmed the staff note’s existence, but declined to comment on a potential sale of Marine Systems or parts of it.