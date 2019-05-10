Business News
Thyssenkrupp open to partnerships in car parts, plant divisions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp could seek partnerships for its car parts and plant engineering units if that is the best option to develop them, its chief executive said, adopting a similar approach taken by industrial conglomerate Siemens.

The comments were made after Thyssenkrupp backtracked on a plan to split the group in two and instead proposed a partial listing of its prized elevators unit, a move it hopes will be approved by the supervisory board on May 21.

