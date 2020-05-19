Factbox: House cleaning at Thyssenkrupp could start M&A wave

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Steel-to-submarines conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has changed the structure of its sprawling empire, splitting operations into three categories as it seeks to simplify the business, stop cash burn and revive its battered share price.

Below is an overview:

1. THREE-PRONGED APPROACH

The company said three lines of business would be kept within the group. They represent 18 billion euros ($19.7 billion), or 43% of last year’s sales, and 52,000 employees, about a third of the group’s total.

- Materials Services: Thyssenkrupp’s materials distribution business and the group’s largest segment by sales. Rivals include Kloeckner & Co and Salzgitter from Germany and U.S.-based Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

- Industrial Components: The division includes the Forged Technologies and Bearings operations, including Rothe Erde, which makes slewing bearings for the wind power sector.

- Automotive Technology: Selected partnerships and alliances are possible for this division, which produces the likes of steering systems, dampers and camshafts.

2. STEEL AND WARSHIPS

Thyssenkrupp is open to a number of options for its steelmaking and warship businesses, which could result in partial sales, partnerships or a decision to keep them. Together they account for 11 billion euros of sales and 33,000 staff.

- Steel Europe: Germany’s largest steelmaker is in talks with potential partners, including India’s Tata Steel, China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel, Sweden’s SSAB and Germany’s Salzgitter, sources said.

- Marine Systems: Partnership talks have begun with German rival Luerssen and Italy’s Fincantieri.

3. SURPLUS TO REQUIREMENTS

Thyssenkrupp has also identified business units for which it sees “no sustainable future prospects within the group”. They represent 6 billion euros of Thyssenkrupp’s sales and 20,000 of its employees. Below is a list of what is expected happen to them.

Earmarked for partnerships or sales:

- Plant Technology

- Italy’s AST (stainless steel)

- Powertrain Solutions

- Springs and Stabilisers

Earmarked for sale or closure:

- Infrastructure (formerly GfT Bautechnik)

- Heavy Plate

- Battery Solutions

