Thyssenkrupp could open books of steel unit in early December: sources

FILE PHOTO: A crane lifts up a steel coil at the storage and distribution facility of the steel plant of German steel maker ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp could give Britain’s Liberty Steel access to the books of its steel unit as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said.

Liberty Steel, headed by metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, last month unveiled a non-binding indicative offer for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, which the embattled conglomerate has put up for sale to cut losses and stop cash outflow.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.