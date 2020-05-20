Salzgitter: No negotiations with Thyssenkrupp on steel

A steelworker cleans a cylinder at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Salzgitter, Germany’s second-largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday it was not in negotiations with larger rival Thyssenkrupp about consolidating their activities.

Salzgitter said it has been successfully independent for more than two decades, but added that it remained open to ideas about what cooperation with peers could look like, provided that is beneficial for its future.

Thyssenkrupp earlier this week said it was talking to peers about consolidation in the steel industry, fuelling hopes for tie-ups in Germany or Europe.